Aladdin (ADN) Tops One Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Aladdin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $3.05 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,137.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.02563891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.03271432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00589447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00800530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00076017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00632686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,186,402,093 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.