Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $209.96. 13,468,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,821,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TH Data Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.