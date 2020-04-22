Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Align Technology by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,711,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Align Technology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 64,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

