Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 4,067,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 69.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

