Allied Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

