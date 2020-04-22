Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ALLT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,221. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

