Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

