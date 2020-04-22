Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 543,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 483,309 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

