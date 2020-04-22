Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,373.41.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,969.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,880.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.