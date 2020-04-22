Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 2,016,200 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $172,595.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

