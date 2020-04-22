American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,405.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,211. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

