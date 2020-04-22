American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 4,072,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.43 and a 200-day moving average of $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

