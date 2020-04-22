American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.98. 2,041,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

