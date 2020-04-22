AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

