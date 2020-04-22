Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,541. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.