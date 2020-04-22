Analysts Expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273. The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

In other news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

