Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (CENTA, CGC, CHRS, CICHY, CIHKY, CLPT, CLRB, CNST, CONE, CRAWA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

