Analyzing Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and BKF Capital Group (NYSE:BKFG)

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Group and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Blackstone Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Group and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Group 27.93% 13.86% 6.34% BKF Capital Group N/A -7.77% -7.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Group and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 4.25 $2.05 billion $2.31 20.06 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

