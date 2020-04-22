Analyzing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 4.66 $19.26 million $2.15 41.33 Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.38 $5.40 million $0.52 22.46

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 Viavi Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 2.30% 8.85% 5.83% Viavi Solutions 3.64% 17.57% 7.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

