AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 902,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 278,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

