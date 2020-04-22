Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,908 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Anthem worth $64,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded up $13.59 on Wednesday, reaching $262.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.