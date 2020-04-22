Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEX stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

