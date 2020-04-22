Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.88 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. Ardor has a market cap of $34.37 million and $1.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005798 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

