Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,168. The company has a market cap of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. Research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.