Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Arion has a market cap of $29,804.69 and $87.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.02706663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00219043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,233,587 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

