Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

