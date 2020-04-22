Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 8,270,900 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,233,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,858,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.