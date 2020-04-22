ArtByte (ABY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00587620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 270.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

