Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 397,452 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1,943.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of ACCO Brands worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 311,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

