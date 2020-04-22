Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

