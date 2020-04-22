Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 292,235 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.90% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

