Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Aegion worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aegion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $462.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

