Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

