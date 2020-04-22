Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after purchasing an additional 321,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,246,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,838 shares of company stock worth $1,847,613 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

