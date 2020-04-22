Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. TheStreet cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.