Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $457,642. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

