Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

