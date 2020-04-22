Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,513,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ATRA stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.