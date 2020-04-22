Atheios Market Cap Hits $2,508.88 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $2,508.88 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

