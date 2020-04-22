AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.