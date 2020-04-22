Autonio Price Up 45% Over Last Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 45% higher against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market cap of $459,893.87 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.02698531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220668 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.