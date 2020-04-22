Aventus (AVT) One Day Volume Hits $15,004.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $426,966.29 and $15,004.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.