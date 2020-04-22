Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 16,041 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

