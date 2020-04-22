Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 736.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of Geron worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Geron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Geron by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

GERN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.93. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

