Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,630 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NYSE KOD opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.18 per share, with a total value of $5,727,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and have sold 21,150 shares worth $937,862.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

