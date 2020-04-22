Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of First Foundation worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FFWM opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

