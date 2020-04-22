Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 198,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $253.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.