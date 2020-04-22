Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.31 Million Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of RGC Resources worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGCO. ValuEngine cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,222 shares of company stock worth $58,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. RGC Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -0.31.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.