Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.40 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 720.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 456,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,238.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,342,291 shares in the company, valued at $48,322,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,842,470 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

