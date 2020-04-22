Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

